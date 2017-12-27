Selena Gomez’s One Wish For NYE: A Romantic Kiss From Justin Bieber At Midnight

All Selena Gomez wants for New Year’s Eve is a kiss from Justin Bieber! Isn’t that the sweetest thing ever?! Get all the EXCLUSIVE details here!

For many, a New Year’s Eve kiss is the only way to bring in the new year. This is especially true for Selena Gomez, 25, and she knows exactly whose lips she’ll be locking with. If you guessed Justin Bieber, 23, you’re correct! After proving to the world that their love never died, the couple appears to be as strong as ever. And what better way to celebrate their relationship than to enter 2018 together? “Selena has one wish for her New Year’s eve party plans and that is to get a romantic kiss from Justin at midnight. After a rocky year, and lots of family drama surrounding Christmas, Selena is eager to spend her New Year’s eve with Justin,” a source close to the “Wolves” singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She is so happy they found their way back to each other in 2017 and Selena has never felt better about her future with Justin. When the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s eve, Selena wants to be with her man, wherever that may be, so she can feel his arms wrapped around her and get a sweet kiss from him as 2018 begins,” our source adds. OMG! We’re swooning right now.

Although Justin and Selena’s rekindled relationship enthused fans, not everyone is too happy about it. Selena’s mom Mandy Teefey, 41, has been extremely heartbroken over the news, and was even hospitalized after learning about how serious Jelena’s relationship has become. So sad! Mandy and Selena got into a heated discussion over Justin, causing Mandy to check herself in to a hospital. It seems like Selena and Justin are in it for the long haul, and we can only hope that Selena’s family learns to accept it.

