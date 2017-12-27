AZ Baby, 6 Mos., Tragically Dies From ‘Severe’ Injuries After Dad Bends Him In Half For Crying

Police confirmed that a six-month-old boy died in Arizona two days after his father, Robert Resendiz, admitted to bending the baby in half to stop him from crying.

The six-month-old Phoenix baby, who was bent in half by his father, Robert Resendiz, 30, died two days after suffering injuries in the horrifying attack. Robert was arrested on suspicion of child abuse after his baby was found unresponsive at the family home, and court documents detailed the charges. The documents, obtained by AZFamily.com, state that the 30-year-old called police on Dec. 19 around 12:45 p.m. and claimed that he found his baby not breathing. However, the baby’s mother told officials that the child was alert when she left for work at 9:00 a.m.

When the child was taken to the hospital, doctors discovered he had a “grade 4 liver laceration, a left lateral wrist fracture a laceration of the pancreas and pattern bruising to the right thigh.” Robert was given a post-Miranda warning interview, during which he admitted that he bent his son’s body in half to stop him from crying. “Robert stated that he used approximately 65 percent of his strength to place pressure on the victim and did not release until the victim had stopped moving and was limp,” the documents read. “Robert also stated he had bit the infant two times on the body out of frustration.”

Doctors said the baby’s “severe” inuries were “not survivable,” and he tragically died on Dec. 21. Robert is due back in court on Dec. 27, and it’s expected that additional charges will be brought against him since the baby has died.

