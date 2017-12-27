Cardi B Desperately Working To Find Offset’s Hacker After They Leak Cheating Video & More

The person who hacked Offset and released video of him seemingly cheating on Cardi B better watch out — because Cardi won’t rest until he/she/they are found!

Offset fell victim to an iCloud hack over Christmas weekend, and his fiancee, Cardi B is PISSED. Now, her team is launching a “full investigation” to discover who hacked Offset and leaked “illegally obtained videos” to the public, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s lawyer tells TMZ. The videos that were released included alleged footage of Cardi dancing naked, as well as alleged clips of Offset in a hotel bathroom with another woman. Cardi confirmed to FameolousDaily.com that the person in the video was Offset and that the apparent infidelity went down in September.

However, the 26-year-old has made it clear that she’s standing by her man, even if he was unfaithful. She took to Twitter on Christmas Day to let her fans know, “I still put the p****y on Offset.” Then, on Dec.26, she recorded an Instagram Live video, which featured Offset thrusting behind her (fully clothed, don’t worry). As for the NSFW nude videos….Cardi couldn’t care less. As she pointed out on Twitter…she used to be a stripper, so it’s not like her private body parts are any kind of well-kept secret.

“You know there’s videos of me stripping with my ti**ies and ass out on YouTube already right?” she wrote, with a crying laughing emoji. Still, that doesn’t excuse the hacker from obtaining and leaking the videos illegally, and her lawyer was clear that Cardi will “pursue all legal remedies” once the person is caught.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Cardi should sue if the hacker is exposed?