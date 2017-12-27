Nicki Minaj, Kim Kardashian & More Of The Raciest, Practically Nude Selfies Of 2017

2017 was quite the year for selfies! Queens of Instagram Kim Kardashian and Nicki Minaj def SLAYED the racy selfie game this year, but we’ve rounded up even more of the sexiest starlets of 2017 here!

If you’ve got it, flaunt it! Instagram was probably the best way to showcase your best assets in 2017. We all know Kim Kardashian, 37, loves to show off her insane bod via Instagram, but we’ve rounded up even more stars who took to social media this year to show off their best selves. Nicki Minaj, 35, posted so many risque photos this year we don’t even know where to begin! The self-proclaimed “Barbie” got down with her bad self a few times this year on the Gram’, and we’re living for it! Back in April she posted a pic from behind the scenes of a shoot where she wore sexy bondage ropes for a shirt, ow-ow! Nicki also posted a few good ones from her Paper Magazine shoot in November where she wore nothing but tassels!

Obviously, Kim K is always posting good stuff on her Insta. But little sister Kylie Jenner, 20, has posted quite a few racy selfies this year. The reported pregnant star posted a photo wearing only black sheer lingerie back in September that just might’ve been her sexiest photo ever. Earlier this month Kylie also posted some Polaroids of her covered up in only a towel leaving basically nothing to the imagination! SLAY girl!

Another bare-beauty on our list is actress Bella Thorne! Though Bella has been known to post her gorgeous body all over Instagram, she really took things up a notch in 2017! Just a few weeks ago the 20 year old posted a photo where she appeared to have drawn all her “clothes” on. This photo certainly made us do a double take but hey, she looked super good!

