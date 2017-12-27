Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner: Why He Won’t Be With Her For New Year’s Eve

It looks like Travis Scott won’t be ringing in the new year with Kylie Jenner! Here’s where he’ll be on NYE instead of with his pregnant girlfriend.

Travis Scott, 25, is one busy man, and his schedule doesn’t stop for anyone — including Kylie Jenner, 20. The rapper is about to miss out on celebrating a major holiday with Kylie, but it’s not really his fault. Travis is set to make appearances and perform at different venues throughout the final days of 2017, leaving little time to ring in the new year with his pregnant girlfriend. Here’s where he’ll be in the upcoming days:

Dec. 27: The Observatory — Santa Ana, CA

Dec. 29: SnowGlobe Music Festival — South Lake Tahoe, CA

Dec. 30: Omnia Nightclub — Las Vegas, NV

Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve): Liv Nightclub — Miami, FL

We know that Travis will be in Miami for NYE, but we don’t know for sure what Kylie’s plans will be. Of course, there’s always the chance that she might show up at the Liv Nightclub, but we wouldn’t count on it — she’s been pretty AWOL since reports of her pregnancy broke in September. At first, people weren’t even sure the couple attended her own family’s Christmas Eve party since they both kept such a low profile, and didn’t appear in any of the Kardashian sisters’ Snapchat videos from the event. But photos of the couple together have just been released to TMZ , proving once and for all that they at least snuck in one celebration together during this holiday season. But while they did attend the festive bash, expecting Kylie to show up in public with Travis without even confirming her pregnancy seems pretty far-fetched.

New Year’s Eve won’t be the first time Travis has been away from Kylie due to his hectic schedule. He’s been spotted out with friends at strip clubs, which, as we’ve previously reported, lead to a pretty big fight between the couple. The lip-kit connoisseur has been feeling anxious about her upcoming due date (which is reportedly set for Feb. 4 ) and has been worried that the rapper won’t be around for the birth of their child. Of course, with this kind of schedule, it’s pretty fair to worry. Babies don’t just wait for their fathers to come home from a concert, Travis!

HollywoodLifers, are you disappointed Travis and Kylie won’t be spending New Year’s Eve together? Let us know in the comments!