Kris Jenner’s Extravagant $16K Christmas Gift For Kendall — A Chic Electric Car

It’s no secret that the Kardashians have no budget when it come’s to Christmas presents, but Kris Jenner, 62, truly outdid herself this year, by buying Kendall Jenner, 22, a lavish orange electric car. Kris bought her model daughter a Moke electric car that retails for a whopping $16,000, according to The Blast. If you’re gasping right now, you aren’t alone. The car is not only extremely stylish and sleek, it’s also environmentally conscious! Mokes are fully equipped with a 4-cylinder injection engine, power steering, manual or automatic transmission and waterproof seats. Kendall will definitely be the coolest girl on the road, and we wouldn’t mind riding shotgun.

The car is extremely exclusive and Kris had to place an order in for the vehicle over six months in advance. Being the wonderful grandmother that she is, Kris also bought a Moke for Mason Disick. Because I mean, every 8-year-old needs an electric car. Mason’s car is the same model as Kendall’s, but in red. I guess it is safe to say the Kardashian/Jenner family won Christmas 2017.

The extravagant gift giving doesn’t stop there. Kanye West, 40, took Christmas to a whole new level this year, by making his wife Kim Kardashian, 37, richer than she already is. The Chicago rapper gave Kim stocks to Netflix, Amazon, Disney, Adidas and Apple! Kim took to Snapchat to share the gifts calling Kanye the “Best husband ever.” Can we say couple goals?

