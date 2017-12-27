Sofia Richie: Why She’s ‘Convinced Kourtney Kardashian’s Still In Love With Scott Disick’

Sofia Richie has been totally blocked from any part of Scott Disick’s life with the Kardashian family. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she’s sure Kourtney is still in love with him.

While Scott Disick, 34, will forever have a place in the Kardashian family thanks to his three children with eldest sister Kourtney, 38, the clan wants nothing to do with his 19-year-old girlfriend Sofia Richie. The teen is sure that’s because Kourt still has massive feelings for Scott and wants to do everything to make their romance miserable. “Sofia can’t believe someone Kourtney’s age would still be such a mean girl. She’s convinced Kourtney’s still in love with Scott and that’s the reason she’s being so awful, but there’s still no excuse,” a source close to Sofia tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Kourtney made sure that her baby daddy was there at Kris Jenner‘s annual Christmas Eve bash, even though her boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 24, was also present. She totally didn’t need to invite Scott as she already had a date, but he was there and looked like he was having a blast. He wasn’t allowed to bring Sofia to the party and she thinks that’s just another diss coming from Kourtney. “Sofia hasn’t done a thing to deserve the way she’s being treated,” our insider continues. See pics of Scott and Sofia, here.

“It’s hurtful for Sofia but it’s not doing any damage to her and Scott. Actually it’s kind of pushing them together because they feel like it’s them against the world,” our source adds. The heiress wants to meet Scott’s three adorable kids Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3, but Kourtney has put a stop to those plans. She’s aleady introduced her brood to Younes, which totally infuriated Scott, but so far he hasn’t been allowed to bring his lady love into his children’s lives. No wonder Sofia is feeling so shaded by Kourtney!

