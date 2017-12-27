Kendall Jenner Alone On NYE: Why Blake Griffin Won’t Be With Her For Midnight Kiss

Just like Kylie, it looks like Kendall Jenner will also be bringing in the new year alone. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why her boyfriend Blake Griffin will be MIA.

For Blake Griffin, 28, his sports career comes first. It seems like the superstar athlete will be bringing in the New Year playing basketball, instead of kissing his model girlfriend Kendall Jenner, 22, at midnight. “Blake has been injured for a bit but he is practicing again and looking to get back to playing very soon and ahead of schedule and he is looking for New Year’s Eve to be the day he returns. With that schedule, he may have to meet up with Kendall later than expected or not spend the holiday with her unless she goes to the game. But his intentions are more to get back to the team then to hang out with Kendall. He is eager to get back to his job,” a source close to Blake tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

This news should come as quite the treat for Blake’s teammates and fans, who feared he’d succumb to the “Kardashian Curse” or “Jenner Jinx.” After seeing what happened to fellow basketball players Lamar Odom, 38, and Kris Humphries, 32, many feared that dating Kendall would negatively impact Blake’s performance. Although Blake slammed those accusations, it’s clear that he’s taking no chances and is making basketball his number one priority.

Even though the couple will not be together for New Year’s Eve, Kendall will be able to spend time with Kylie Jenner, 22, who will also be without her beau, Travis Scott, 25. Travis will be preforming at LIV Nightclub in Miami, FL on Dec. 31. At least the sisters will have each other!

