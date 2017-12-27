Kate Gosselin Reportedly Broke As Reality Show Money Dries Up: How Will She Care For 8 Kids?

Kate Gosselin is reportedly going broke after allegedly spending all of her money from her reality show, ‘Kate Plus 8’. Will she lean on her tumultuous ex, John for support?

No money, more problems. Kate Gosselin, 42, is reportedly running out of money and “fast,” according to Life & Style magazine. “Kate no longer has the income she once had from the show [Kate Plus 8],” a source tells the mag, which also says HGTV only aired three episodes of the show in 2017. Kate has been taking care of her eight children, for the most part —twins Cara and Madelyn, 17, and 13-year-old sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel and Leah — since she and her ex-husband, John Gosselin, 40, split in May 2009 after 10 years of marriage.

But, how will she provide for her kids if she’s allegedly going broke? — Well, it’s not looking good, according to the mag. “Private school alone costs about $150,000 a year,” the source claims. Not to mention, the twins will eventually be off to college soon. And, Kate reportedly does not have a backup plan in place if her reality show tanks. Before landing her cushy deal with HGTV, Kate was a registered nurse. However, she’s reportedly unable to fall back on her original profession, because “she let her nursing license lapse.” As a result, Kate is reportedly left with just one option, which also happens to be her “biggest fear.” — Relying on her ex-husband, John Gosselin, 40.

If she were to lean on her ex, “Kate dreads Jon will have more say and possibly even more custody, which she’s fought nonstop to keep from him,” the source admits. Since their split, Kate and Jon have gone back and forth in the public eye, fighting over custody of their eight kids. In June 2016, Jon explained his custody agreement with his ex. He admitted that he gets a weekly dinner night with the kids. Jon said the kids stay over night at his home, every other weekend. However, he explained that he only gets four of the eight kids at a time, and has no control over which four he gets to spend time with. He confessed that because of that, he hadn’t seen their son, Collin, for a year and a half [at the time].

Jon and Kate most recently made headlines in August 2017 when police were called to their family orthodontics office after the exes were involved in a domestic dispute over custody of one of their children; The incident was later confirmed to HollywoodLife.com by the Wyomissing, PA police department.

