Kailyn Lowry Slams Jenelle Evans For Her Cease & Desist Letter: ‘Don’t Ever F**king Try To Scare Me’

The feud continues! Kailyn Lowry called out Jenelle Evans’ hypocrisy on Twitter after Jenelle shared a negative story about her baby’s father on Facebook. Get the details!

Eek! Kailyn Lowry, 25, is striking back at her Teen Mom 2 co-star Jenelle Evans, 25, about a cease and desist letter she recently received from Jenelle’s lawyer after Jenelle hypocritically started posting gossip stories about Kailyn on her social media. After a fan tweeted to Kailyn about a post Jenelle made on her Facebook page, the reality star slammed back in a series of tweets against Jenelle. Jenelle’s post was about a news story claiming Chris Lopez may not be the father of Kailyn’s son, Lux. “This is serious,” Jenelle commented in response to the news story. It didn’t take long for Kailyn to respond in anger to the fan’s tweet. “Jenelle don’t ever f*****g try to scare me with a cease & desist when you’re posting this Bulls**t,” she tweeted. She posted a couple of more tweets after about her feelings toward Jenelle’s actions. “How do you violate your own cease & desist?,” one read. Check out pics of Kailyn here.

In addition to the first two tweets, Kailyn responded to another tweet by a fan claiming that Jenelle said because she is technically not the one who posted the news story and just responded to it, she is not violating any terms. “Ok so how does she send me one for the same thing…if it’s not me why am iiiii getting the c&d?,” Kailyn’s response read. Jenelle’s cease and desist letter also went out to their co-star Chelsea Houska Deboer, 26, and it claims that the two have been making false statements about Jenelle and her husband, David Eason, 29. It states that if the girls go against the letter, they can get sued for monetary damages and civil injunctions. Now that Jenelle appears to be doing the same thing, will there be another cease and desist letter going out to her soon? We’ll have to see! So much drama in such little time!

We’re not sure how this whole scandal will end but we hope Kailyn and Jenelle can find a way to put an end to their feud soon. We guess we’ll just have to wait and see!

@KailLowry according to Jenelle Evans (Eason) Chris may not be Lux’s dad! Is this true?! Your fans need to know! pic.twitter.com/GWfMIBnZxo — carrie c. sloan (@WomackCarrie) December 28, 2017

@PBandJenelley_1 Jenelle don’t ever fucking try to scare me with a cease & desist when you’re posting this BULLSHIT. https://t.co/pxLkgiGuDg — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) December 28, 2017

How do you violate your own cease & desist? — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) December 28, 2017

Ok so how does she send me one for the same thing… if it’s not me, why am iiiiiiii getting the c&d? https://t.co/4FmyZtznvr — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) December 28, 2017

