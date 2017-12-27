Farrah Abraham’s Daughter Sophia Never Wants To See Her Grandma Again — Watch Harsh Video

Ouch! It looks like Farrah Abraham’s daughter is not too happy that her grandmother is getting married. Watch the new ‘Teen Mom OG’ video here!

Like mother, like daughter. Sophia Abraham, 8, proves she’s just like her mom, Farrah Abraham, 26, as she proves she is not one to hold her tongue. After hearing Debra Danielson’s wedding plans, Sophia told her mother, “I never want to see her again if she gets married to David,” in a new trailer for the Jan. 1 episode of MTV’s Teen Mom OG. How harsh! Debra appeared to be gushing over the details surrounding her wedding gown, during an outing with Farrah and her daughter. Sophia grew upset, and began growling and pouting at her grandmother. Farrah then took her daughter to the restroom for a chat, where Sophia explained what she will do if Debra marries Dr. David Merz.

Sophia isn’t the only one who doesn’t approve of Debra’s relationship. Farrah initially didn’t want anything to do with her mother’s wedding, but later changed her mind, according to Us Weekly. “Congrats to my mom and stepdad. I am happy the production company didn’t ruin my mother’s special day. Everyone was glad there was not production and we got a chance to enjoy a true special time,” Farrah said, following her mom’s recent wedding.

Debra married Dr. David in November, and both Farrah and Sophia were in attendance. Debra wore a beautiful bedazzled mermaid gown, and the wedding took place at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium in Nebraska. Farrah even acted as her mother’s honorary matron of honor. Aww! We’re glad the Abrahams were able to put their family drama behind them for Debra’s special day!

