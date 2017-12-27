Did Offset Cheat On Cardi B With Instagram Star Faith Nketsi? See Receipts

Get ready for a twist: Days after Cardi B confirmed Offset cheated on her after a video of him with a nude woman surfaced, fans believe they’ve tracked down the alleged woman — and you may recognize her!

Here we go: Fans are convinced Offset, 26, cheated on Cardi B, 25, with Instagram model, Faith Nketsi. Why, you ask? Well, Offset and Faith are allegedly in this video together, which was reportedly shot in October 2017, while he and Faith were both in South Africa, according to MediaTakeOut. Fans believe the woman in the video and Faith resemble one another, however, that’s up to you guys. But, let’s connect the dots here — Fans are really pinpointing Faith as the alleged woman who came between Offset and Cardi, because the video mentioned up above came out at the same time [October 2017] as the video which showed Offset with a naked woman. Therefore, fans are placing Faith at the scene of both videos because of the ironically close timetable they were both shot. And, speculation grew even deeper when fans remembered that Cardi claimed she was “single” around the same time both videos were taken. But let’s be clear here: It is unclear if Cardi knew about her man’s infidelity before the video leak. However, reports claim she did know, which is why she said she was back on the market. But, that quickly ended, because she accepted Offset’s proposal later that month. Furthermore, we this is just a fan theory; we have reached out to both Faith and Offset for comment.

The turmoil surrounding Offset and Cardi began on Christmas day, when a hacker[s] released explicit videos [via iCloud] of both rappers, separately. One video showed an unidentified nude woman [allegedly believed to be Faith], with Offset filming in the background, where only his voice can be heard. Cardi later confirmed that it was indeed Offset in the video. Then, another video, showed NSFW footage of Cardi. She later confirmed that her relationship with Offset is going strong, despite the cheating drama. She tweeted [in dirtier words than we’ll describe], that she and the Migos member are still together. Not to mention, her new track, “Bartier Cardi”, features some sultry lyrics about their relationship. So, the newly engaged pair are solid… for now.

Check out some tweets below from fans who believe Faith is at the center of Offset and Cardi’s cheating scandal.

So it’s Faith Nketsi in that Offset video pic.twitter.com/P5PyVMadt2 — Tack (@TackGambino) December 26, 2017

– can we agree that Faith Nketsi is a South African treasure now that a ruined offset's relationship? — marshallseye on instagram 💀 (@marshallseye) December 25, 2017

If y'all looking for the girl offset cheating on cardib with her name is faith nketsi — Isaiah (@EternityGaming1) December 27, 2017

