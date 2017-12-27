Danielle Bregoli, 14, Slams Rumors She ‘F***ed’ Kodak Black: ‘It Doesn’t Make Any Sense’

Don’t believe everything you hear! Danielle Bregoli and Kodak Black NEVER dated or hooked up, she confirms in a new interview. In fact, they barely even know each other!

Rumors of a relationship between “Cash Me Outside” girl, Danielle Bregoli, 14, and Kodak Black, 20, surfaced when she appeared in his “Everything 1K” music video earlier this year. Now, she’s (once again) making it clear that NOTHING happened. “Everyone always says, ‘Oh, she f***ed Kodak, she’s dating Kodak,’ but I just met Kodak at Day N Night [Festival] in September,” Danielle tells Billboard. “I FaceTimed him in, like, February. [My manager] was there the whole time. I don’t know how you f*** over the phone. I don’t know how [the rumors] happened. It doesn’t make any sense.”

What really happened then? Well, Kodak saw a video of Danielle during a photo shoot, during which his song was playing, and he simply liked the visuals. So, he just used the footage for his music video! At the end of the day, this whole thing was just a rumor that spiraled out of control. “When you’re a female artist, you’re always f***ing somebody,” Danielle adds. “Always. No matter who it is. I take a picture with YoungBoy, I’m f***ing YoungBoy. I take a picture with Jackboy, Kodak’s friend, I’m f***ing Jackboy. I take a picture with Kodak, I’m f***ing Kodak.”

Of course, these days, Danielle is more focused on her own success, which began after she went viral for her insane behavior on The Dr. Phil Show in 2016. Since then, Danielle has spent time at a treatment center in Utah, and now, she has a rap career of her own. “I’m going with the flow,” she says. “I don’t wanna push myself to the point where I’m ridiculous. You never know what’s gonna happen. I can go past whatever goal I set or I can never make it to that goal for whatever reason.”

