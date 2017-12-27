Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Live-Tweets Failed Flight To Japan After Passenger Boards Wrong Plane

Chrissy Teigen turned a travel ordeal into a hilarious tale. We’ve got her tweets on how her LAX to Tokyo flight got diverted back home because of a clueless passenger.

Chrissy Teigen, 32, thought she and hubby John Legend, 38, were in for an smooth eight hour direct flight from LAX to Toyko, Japan on Dec. 26. Then four hours into the flight the crew discovered there was a passenger on board who was not ticketed for the trip. They had a stub for a totally different airline and when it was discovered, the plane turned back around to land at LAX and get the passenger off the plane. Needless to say, it was a nightmarish inconvenience for everyone aboard, but pregnant Chrissy took it all in stride and live tweeted her travel nightmare to her fans.

Chrissy first made follower aware of her situation by tweeting out, “A flying first for me: 4 hours into an 11 hour flight and we are turning around because we have a passenger who isn’t supposed to be on this plane. Why…why do we all gotta go back, I do not know.” The SI swimsuit model joked about the clueless passenger, adding “This person is so lucky that we will all have to deplane. Imagine having to walk off alone. The shame!” She stayed in upbeat spirits at the time by tweeting, “I don’t know why I’m not more upset about this. The pleasure I get out of the story is worth more to me than a direct flight to Tokyo.”

The model asked the more serious question as to HOW someone with the wrong ticket ended up on her flight. And WHY did the whole planeload of people have to divert because of it. “I won’t be able to sleep until I know how this person figured out they were on the wrong flight. That’s all I ask. 150 people have been majorly inconvenienced, please, just tell me. Why did we all get punished for this one person’s mistake? Why not just land in Tokyo and send the other person back? How is this the better idea, you ask? We all have the same questions. They keep saying the person had a United ticket. We are on ANA. So basically the boarding pass scanner is just a beedoop machine that makes beedoop noises that register to nowhere,” she wrote. See pics of gorgeous Chrissy, here.

Upon arriving back at LAX after spending hours over the Pacific just to turn around Chrissy wrote, “LAX —> LAX flight complete. Flight time, 8 hours and 20 minutes.” Her crisis was still unfolding as she and John arrived back in LA and their plane was brought to a secured holding area where police wanted to question everyone. Then she became a little curious and called this whole thing suspicious. “Police were interviewing all the people seated around the mystery person once we got off the plane. Why would they do this! I MUST KNOW MORE,” she tweeted. Since she knew her fans were glued to her airplane drama she wrote, “No one will spill anything :( I wish I had more for you guys. I wish I could be your Snowden.”

At least she had one happy moment in the long evening, as once she finally deplaned Chrissy ended up in a lounge where she was able to watch The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills. “I have been moved to a room with Bravo. Clearly the authorities are trying to keep me quiet so I don’t BLOW THE LID OFF THIS SITCH,” she shared. Oh, and she later added that she was given a giant bowl of Ramen noodles. You can read Chrissy’s massive and ongoing thread about her epic airline nightmare here.

I have been moved to a room with Bravo. Clearly the authorities are trying to keep me quiet so I don’t BLOW THE LID OFF THIS “SITCH” pic.twitter.com/ohhpCmjviG — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

They….they gave me ramen pic.twitter.com/0o9tk0wPrQ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

HollywoodLifers, have you ever boarded the wrong plane by accident? How do you think the airline could have messed this up?