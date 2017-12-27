‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Back In Rehab For Suicidal Thoughts Days After Leaving Early

‘Teen Mom OG’ star Catelynn Lowell has bravely decided to go back to rehab for suicidal thoughts after leaving on Dec. 14. Did she relapse? Get the details here.

Catelynn Lowell, 25, has checked back into a rehab facility for suicidal thoughts after previously spending less than 30 days there before checking out on Dec. 14, according to Radar Online. The Teen Mom OG star originally entered the Arizona treatment center on Nov. 17 after announcing she’s been struggling with depression, and her early departure left Catelynn’s husband, Tyler Baltierra, 25, worried that it was too soon. “Catelynn is back in treatment,” a source close Tyler told the outlet. “She’s back in Arizona, but we don’t know for how much longer.” See some of Catelynn and Tyler’s best photos together here.

Although Catelynn’s decision to go back to rehab is causing speculation that she relapsed, the source denies it and insists it was only because she wanted to finish what she started. “She decided to complete the full program,” the source continued. “She should be finished completely early to mid January. Everyone is very relieved that she’s finishing her stay.” We’re glad to hear that! Being a mom sure brings its responsibilities so it’s great to know that Catelynn is getting the full help she needs during her struggles.

Before Catelynn and Tyler bravely came forward about her difficulties, the couple shared their 12 year anniversary in July and appear to be more in love than ever before. They have overcome a lot together and have definitely had their ups and downs, but it’s nice to know that when things get rough, they prove that family and health are the most important parts of life. We’re wishing Catelynn a speedy recovery during her courageous act of taking the proper steps to get better.

