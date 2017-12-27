Carrie Fisher Remembered By Mark Hamill & Fans With Heartbreaking Tweets 1 Year After Death

One year after Carrie Fisher’s tragic death, the trending topic #CarrieOnForever went viral to honor her legacy. See the touching messages from Mark Hamill and more.

It’s hard to believe that it’s been exactly one year since Carrie Fisher tragically died at the age of 60. The actress is still missed by her beloved fans, family and friends every single day, and with the recent release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, her presence has been felt more than ever. Carrie’s Star Wars brother, Mark Hamill, started the process of paying tribute to Carrie by posting photos of the late actress with the caption, “No one’s ever really gone…#AlwaysWithUs #CarrieOnForever.” He inspired thousands of fans to use the same hashtag alongside their own messages for Carrie.

Carrie was on a plane from London to Los Angeles on Dec. 23, 2016, when she suffered a scary medical emergency 15 minutes before landing. She was rushed to the hospital and put on a ventilator. Carrie spent the next four days in the ICU on a ventilator, and her daughter, Billie Lourd, sadly confirmed that she passed away on Dec. 27. It took until June for the coroner to reveal that sleep apnea, along with other contributing factors, caused Carrie’s death. The full death report confirmed that she had cocaine, along with traces of heroin and other opiates, and MDMA in her system when she died.

One day after Carrie’s death, her mother, Debbie Reynolds, suffered a stroke. She died later that afternoon. She reportedly told her son, Todd, “I really want to be with Carrie” right before the stroke. Obviously, it was an incredibly sad time for the family, as well as fans of the two iconic actresses. See the tributes to Carrie here:

Hope is like the sun, if you only believe in it when you can see it, you’ll never make it through the night. #CarrieOnForever pic.twitter.com/SzwEqw4w8g — we love you carrie ♡ (@DreamyDaisyJIR) December 27, 2017

"You're my only hope." it's already been a year and not a day goes by that i don't think about you. i miss you more and more each day. #CarrieOn #CarrieOnForever pic.twitter.com/XFNWmVFCHj — kamylle | TLJ (@blackleaderpoe) December 27, 2017

"Stay afraid, but do it anyway. What’s important is the action. You don’t have to wait to be confident. Just do it and eventually the confidence will follow." We miss you. #CarrieonForever pic.twitter.com/EBixDXsAmJ — Mareike Spychala (@SpychalaM) December 27, 2017

“Sometimes you can only find Heaven by slowly backing away from Hell”

That quote has got me through so much lately & it comes from my inspiration💚#CarrieOnForever pic.twitter.com/ZMvnJPmtm9 — Éirinn (@PanicatEirinn) December 27, 2017

