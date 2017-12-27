Cardi B & Offset: How Cheating Scandal Almost Ruined Their Christmas: She Was ‘Crying’ Over It

This was a very dramatic Christmas for Cardi B after fiance Offset’s alleged cheating video leaked. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details how she spent the holiday in tears.

There wasn’t a lot of cheer in Cardi B‘s life at Christmas following the double whammy of hacked video showing the 25-year-old dancing around naked, then came the hacked iCloud video allegedly showing her fiance Offset, 26, with a naked woman in his hotel room back in September. The combined events nearly ruined her holiday. “This was a rough Christmas for Cardi, she did her best not to let this hack ruin her holiday but it was hard. She felt so violated, those videos were private. It’s true she was a stripper and there are already some videos online of her naked but that doesn’t mean this wasn’t an invasion of privacy,” a source close to the “Bodak Yellow” rapper tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“It’s just a very creepy feeling to knows some stranger is going through private videos and messages, it makes her sick to think about it. She might act tough but she’s sensitive, she was crying over this and she never cries. Cardi doesn’t want the hackers to think they won so she made sure to show the world that her and Offset are good but the past few days have been a rollercoaster for them. They had a huge fight over the video of him with that other girl in his hotel room. They made up but it was still horrible, it nearly ruined her Christmas, this hack has been hell for her,” our insider continues.

“Cardi is always looking for a way to find the positive in any situation and she’s saying the good thing about this hack is that it brought her and Offset closer together. They’ had to talk all this out, she questioned him on everything and he was honest and she was honest and they just have a deeper understanding of each other now. Some people might think she should dump him for cheating on her, but Cardi won’t even think about it. She loves him way too much to leave him,” our source continues.

Their wedding is still on for 2018 and Cardi is still sporting her massive eight-carat diamond engagement ring from the Migos member that he gave her back in October. “She’s a realist and she knows that nothing in life can be perfect a hundred percent of the time. She’s forgiven him. He’s given her his word that now that he’s engaged his cheating days are over and she believes him, or at least she wants to believe him. The truth is she loves Offset way too much to be able to stay mad at him,” our insider reveals.

