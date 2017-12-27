Cardi B & Offset Enjoy ‘Crazy Amazing Make-Up Sex’ After She Forgave Him For Cheating

Cardi B & Offset have been heating things up in the bedroom with incredible make-up sex after she chose to take him back despite his unfaithful history. Get EXCLUSIVE details!

Things are getting spicy! Cardi B, 25, and boyfriend Offset, 26, are rekindling a steamy sex life after the couple made up when Cardi forgave him for reportedly cheating on her. “They’ve been having crazy amazing make-up sex the past couple of days,” a friend of Cardi’s EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Offset has been so loving and hasn’t left her side. He’s so grateful that she’s forgiving him and he’s showing his gratitude in the bedroom.” The sexy duo sure seem to know how to keep their relationship hotter than ever despite the struggles they’ve gone through! Check out some of the best photos of Cardi B & Offset together here!

Although it seems like things between the couple are good now, the cheating scandal, which involved a leaked video showing Offset with a naked woman in a hotel room, caused some speculation that their romance was over for good. Their ups and downs have made numerous headlines in the past few months but they always seem to work things out for the best. With Cardi’s confidence, we’re sure she’s doing what she feels is the right thing to do and we’re always cheerleaders for love!

Cardi proved her forgiveness and love for Offset on Christmas Day when she posted a raunchy tweet on Twitter. “I still put the p***y on Offset,” the tweet read. The day before, Cardi officially confirmed to FameolousDaily.com that Offset had cheated and the leaked video was legit. Her admission came as a shock to many but the holidays have put a spotlight on what’s truly important: their love for each other. We continue to wish this hot couple well!

