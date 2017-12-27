‘Andi Mack’ Cast Members Peyton Elizabeth Lee & More Reveal Their New Year’s Resolutions

Your favorite ‘Andi Mack’ stars shared their New Year’s resolutions for 2018 EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com. They have so many amazing goals for 2018!

A new year means new Andi Mack episodes! New episodes of the hit Disney Channel show return with a special programming event on Monday, Jan. 15, at 8 p.m. ET on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW. After that, new episodes of Andi Mack will air Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on Disney Channel. The upcoming episode is titled “Head Over Heels.” Andi and Jonah go on a double date with Buffy and Marty to an arcade. Meanwhile, Cyrus decides to shoot a movie with Bex’s encouragement.

We can’t wait for the new episodes! It’s going to be a great year for the Andi Mack cast. Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Andi), Asher Angel (Jonah), Joshua Rush (Cyrus), and Sofia Wylie (Buffy) share their New Year’s resolutions EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com. They’re all so excited for the new year! Check out their answers below:

Peyton Elizabeth Lee

“My New Year’s resolution is to continue working hard and pursuing my dreams. 2017 was incredible and I can’t wait to see what the next year has in store!”

Asher Angel

“My New Year’s resolution is to continue writing my own music and improve both my guitar and piano capabilities.”

Joshua Rush

“My resolution is to continue to push myself in my schoolwork, charity-work and on my performance on set to be the best actor I can be. I have found that hard work and challenging myself has helped me reach new heights and my intent for 2018 is not to settle, but to strive to improve myself while helping and lifting up those around me.”

Sofia Wylie

“I have two New Year’s resolutions – to be a role model for kids that have been left out and told they weren’t good enough. Also, my mission this next year is to find ways to help kids realize their dreams.”

