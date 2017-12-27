‘Star Wars’ Alfie Curtis Dies On First Anniversary Of Carrie Fisher’s Death & Fans Mourn

This is so sad. Alfie Curtis, who portrayed Dr. Evazan in the first ‘Star Wars,’ has passed away at 87 years old — just one year after Carrie Fisher died. See the tributes.

One year after Carrie Fisher passed away (on Dec. 27, 2016,) the Star Wars community is mourning once again. Alfie Curtis, who played Dr. Cornelius Evazan in 1977’s Star Wars: A New Hope, passed away on Dec. 26 as the Comic Book Star Wars website first reported; the cause of death is still unknown. Fans and cast members have taken to Twitter to share their tributes, including Mark Hamill.

“ALFIE CURTIS made the #StarWars Mos Eisley Cantina scene (one of the most memorable I’ve ever been a part of) even MORE memorable,” Hamill wrote of Curtis, whose role in the movie was uncredited. “As horrific as he was on-camera, off-camera he was funny, kind & a real gentleman. Thanks Alf- you’ll be missed. #RIP.” You can watch the famous scene below.

Thousands of fans have also lovingly posted their thoughts. “Rest in peace, Dr. Evazan. You had the death sentence on twelve systems but you’ll forever live on in our nightmares and our hearts,” one person tweeted. “The bar scene in #StarWars remains one of the coolest sequences ever committed to film. Wholly original, it left an indelible mark on pop culture. Even STAR WARS itself ripped it off, attempting to top it on several times only to fall short of the original’s ramshackle magic,” another wrote.

Curtis also appeared in The Elephant Man, The Wildcats of St. Trinian’s and Take It or Leave It. See more photos of Star Wars actors here.

Our hearts go out to Curtis’ friends and family during this difficult time.

