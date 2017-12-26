T.I. Spends $20,000 In 30 Minutes During Christmas Shopping Spree For Single Mothers

T.I. made sure single moms in Atlanta had plenty of nice gifts to give their kids for Christmas. He took a group of them shopping and dropped $20K in 30 minutes.

T.I made for the hottest and most generous Santa ever for some Atlanta area single moms. The 37-year-old rapper walked into a Target store on Christmas Eve and called out for any single mothers to follow him around and he’d be making their holiday wishes come true for their kids. “All single mothers, if there’s anything you didn’t get for your children follow me” he’s seen calling out in an Instagram video he posted on Dec. 25. He continues to march through the store calling for all single moms to follow him to the back of the store — because there’s where the electronics and more high-priced goodies are that the mothers couldn’t afford.

Needless to say, a line of women pushing their carts quickly queued up behind him and the next thing we see is Tip picking up the tab for video games, computers and even TV screens! He gave out plenty of hugs along with the pricey gifts. He didn’t have much time on his hands as his generous shopping spree lasted only half an hour, but in that time he made so many wishes come true to the cost of $20,000 out of his own pocket.

“Wish I could’ve came earlier, stayed longer & done more for more people (@delta got in our business). But still I’m blessed to be able to do anything I can for those in need. Merry Christmas to everyone who helped me thumb through 20k in 30 mins. If I missed you… I’ll catch up with you next year!!! Happy Holidays to all of you!!!! From me and mines, to you and yours… MERRY CHRISTMAS 🎁!!!!” he captioned the heartwarming video. See pics of T.I., here.

As if that incredible act of generosity wasn’t enough, he spent another day prior to Christmas hitting up Atlanta area day cares, youth centers and underprivileged neighborhoods with U-Haul trucks filled with toys and other gifts. He personally helped deliver much-needed basic items like diapers and baby care needs, as well as gifts including stuffed animals, toy trucks, bikes and other highly appreciated holiday gifts to area kids. Tip truly is the hero Santa of Atlanta.

“I guess it’s Some places Santa just ain’t gon go🤐…. Don’t Trip!!! That’s why It’s a blessing for me to be able to be a blessing to others. Hope you’re all enjoying this Christmas. I’ll be here as long as I’m able even when nobody else is….🙏🏽

Happy Holidays from me & mines, to you & yours. Merry Christmas 🎁!!!!” he captioned the heartfelt video. Aw man…handsome, talented AND incredibly generous and thoughtful to his community. What’s not to love about T.I.!!!

HollywoodLifers, did you do anything to help the less fortunate in your community this Christmas?