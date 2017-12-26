Not only are Cardi B and Offset still together, despite his cheating, but their relationship is hotter than ever, too! Watch this raunchy video she posted to Instagram Live and see for yourself!

Fans who tuned into Cardi B’s Instagram Live on Dec. 26 got quite a show — her man, Offset, was in the room when she was filming herself talking to the camera, and it led to some NSFW footage. At one point, Offset stood behind Cardi and began thrusting his hips into her backside so it looked like they were having sex right there on camera! Of course, it’s pretty clear that both rappers were wearing clothes, but Cardi posted on her Instagram story shortly after the video started making headlines to confirm that we weren’t watching an actual sex tape.

“I was fully clothed on love,” she wrote. “I was not f***in on live.” Phew! However, the fact that Cardi and Offset were even spending time together is definitely a big deal in light of what they’ve been going through over the last few days. An alleged video recently surfaced that appeared to show Offset with a woman who isn’t Cardi, and she reportedly confirmed to FameolousDaily.com that he cheated on her in September. She was clearly able to forgive him for his infidelity, though, as she accepted his engagement proposal at the end of October.

Aside from this new video, Cardi also confirmed her relationship with Offset is going strong by tweeting, “I still put the p***y on Offset” on Christmas Day. Meanwhile, Offset posted a pic of himself perusing through some expensive-looking jewelry while Christmas shopping, which has us wondering if he’s trying to do everything he can to get Cardi back in his good graces! There’s nothing some diamonds can’t fix…right?

