Will Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Invite The Obamas, Not The Trumps, To Royal Wedding?

Is Donald Trump getting snubbed from the royal wedding guest list!? And, if so, will he be PISSED if the Obamas do attend the event? Here’s the latest!

Prince Harry is very good friends with Barack Obama, so it certainly won’t be a surprise if the former president and his wife, Michelle Obama, score an invite to the Royal’s wedding to Meghan Markle in May. However, there are reportedly fears within the palace that the current U.S. president, Donald Trump, will feel snubbed if the Obamas get invited and he doesn’t. “Trump could react very badly if the Obamas get to a Royal wedding before has had a chance to meet the Queen,” an insider told The Sun. “Conversations are ongoing about it and ministers will eventually have to decide. If the PM lays down the law, Harry will just have to suck it up.”

President Obama has supported Harry at his Invictus Games in the past, and the two are so close, that Obama is even interviewing Harry for a sit-down set to air on Dec. 27. When Meghan and Harry got engaged, the former president also took to Twitter to send his congratulations, writing, “We wish you a lifetime of joy and happiness together.” Harry and Meghan have set their wedding date for May 19, just six months after his proposal. The exact date that he popped the question is unknown, but when they announced the news on Nov. 27, they revealed that it went down earlier that month.

Meghan spent Christmas in the U.K. with Harry, and attended church with him, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and the Queen on Christmas Day. She’s a Royal already!

