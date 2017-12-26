Kylie Jenner Was Literally Missing From The Kardashian Christmas Card & People Are Pissed

Everyone thought Kylie Jenner was going to make her big pregnancy reveal on the Christmas card, but that didn’t happen. Fans were pretty angry about the Christmas card letdown. See their tweets!

The world waited 25 days for the final Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card in hopes of Kylie Jenner revealing her pregnancy. The 20-year-old has been in hiding since news broke that she was expecting in Sept. 2017. Kylie has yet to publicly confirm her pregnancy, so fans believed she’d make her baby bump debut on the Christmas card. Kylie and her brother, Rob Kardashian, 30, were the only family members not featured in the card this year. Kylie’s pregnancy continues to be the biggest mystery of 2017.

Needless to say, fans were not happy about the Kylie-less Christmas card. You can check out their tweets below. To top it all off, Kylie was at Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve party, but she wasn’t photographed AT ALL! Kylie managed to elude cameras all night long. Kylie also joined the family on Christmas morning, but she kept her baby bump covered up. Kylie revealed her LOVE magazine cover on Dec. 25, but her bump was covered as well. Fans were pissed that her cover wasn’t a pregnancy reveal. When is she going to reveal her pregnancy?! That’s the question we all want answered! Give the people what they want, Kylie!

Day 25 wasn’t pregnant Kylie Jenner, Christmas is ruined — Niamh Bell (@niamhbell_) December 26, 2017

Disappointed in myself for anticipating a Kylie Jenner baby announcement. I'm better than this — MIKE 🌐 (@iownacraftstore) December 26, 2017

Goodnight & merry xmas to everyone except Kylie Jenner for not revealing her pregnancy on the 25th day of Kristmas screw u Kylie I preferred your sis candle anyway — yung dulcolax (@yungcitalopram) December 26, 2017

Suing Kylie Jenner for emotional distress Bc this is to much!!!!! are you pregnant or not girlllll!!!!! — mays (@MacyEstaline) December 26, 2017

Retweet if you're genuinely disappointed @KylieJenner's pregnancy wasn't announced today like it was the second coming of Christ — Holly x (@hollyshortall) December 26, 2017

HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Kylie has been leaning on her BFF Jordyn Woods, 20, as she deals with drama with the father of her baby, Travis Scott, 25. Our source revealed that Kylie feels “abandoned” by Travis as he continues to be on tour and party. Kylie’s oldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, feels like Kylie should cut the cord with Travis for good. Despite the Travis drama, we also found out from a source close to the KUWTK star that Kylie is “anxious” to reveal her pregnancy. She’s just waiting for the right time!

HollywoodLifers, when do you think Kylie will confirm her pregnancy? Let us know!