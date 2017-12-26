‘Pregnant’ Kylie Jenner Finally Surfaces In New Kardashian Christmas Party Pics — Did She Show Her Bump?

Kylie Jenner came out of hiding and posed for a photo at the Kardashian Christmas party. Did she finally reveal her baby bump? Find out here!

Kylie Jenner, 20, finally showed up at the Kardashian Christmas party in a posed photo with sis Khloe Kardashian, 33, after weeks of hiding from social media. Khloe posted the pic on her Snapchat but unfortunately, it didn’t show Kylie’s bump! The brunette beauty was wearing a black leather jacket with her hair down in the snap, but the photo cut off right above her stomach area. The anticipation for her bump reveal has been more intense than ever, especially after Khloe confirmed her own pregnancy last week, but Kylie’s been really clever at hiding any evidence that she’s expecting. Check out pics of Kylie hiding her bump here!

This is the second snap Kylie posed for this Christmas. The first one that had fans reeling over no bump featured Kylie posing with Khloe while wearing matching Christmas pajamas and using fun bunny Snapchat filters. There was also a fun video added to the story that featured the Kardashian kids and many speculated that Kylie and her bump were standing off to the side in it.

All eyes have been on Kylie after the final Kardashian/Jenner Christmas card photo didn’t confirm her pregnancy like many fans were hoping. In fact, Kylie and brother Rob Kardashian, 30, didn’t appear in the any of the card photos. All of this just lead us to continue wondering exactly when and how Kylie will confirm the big news. Will it be on her social media? Or an upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians? Only time will tell, of course, but we hope it’s soon!

HollywoodLifers, do you hope Kylie shows off her bump soon? Tell us here!