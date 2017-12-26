Kim Kardashian ‘Getting Antsy’ For Third Baby To Arrive

Kim Kardashian can’t wait for her little girl to finally be born. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she’s getting antsy for her surrogate to deliver the newest member of her family.

Kim Kardashian, 37, had a Christmas for the ages between her family’s star-packed holiday bash and her lavish gifts from husband Kanye West, 40. But the one thing she was hoping for and didn’t get was the arrival of her third child via surrogate. “Kim is getting antsy and she would have loved to have her new baby for Christmas and she is feeling very eager to start being a new mom again,” a source close to the reality star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. While she got to ring in the holiday with daughter North, 4, and son Saint, 2, she can’t wait for the baby to come so she can do all of the new mommy duties all over again.

“She is so looking forward to all the firsts that she misses from Saint and North who have already gone through that process. The excitement is at a fever pitch right now to get that baby home and healthy and ready to be loved upon. She can’t wait for the surrogate’s birth process to start, she was ready months ago! ” our insider adds. While Kim might be eager to finally meet her new daughter, the surrogate’s due date is in early 2018 so it’s best that she cool her heels and have a healthy baby that is due on schedule. See pics of Kim and her kids, here.

Kim already had her pink-themed baby shower back in Nov. so she’s really been excited for this baby to arrive. With a surrogate carrying her third child, this time around she’s been able to avoid the dangerous pregnancy-related medical issues that made North and Saint’s arrivals so difficult. At the same time though, it’s been stressful relying on someone else to make sure that the pregnancy of her third child will go off without a hitch. Kim has chronicled how difficult that has been for her on KUWTK, and at this point we’re sure that the heavily pregnant surrogate as well as Kim are just so ready for the little one to finally enter the world.

