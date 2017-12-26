Khloe & Kardashian Family Dance To Travis Scott’s Music At Xmas Party Despite His Absence

There were some notable people missing from Kris Jenner’s Christmas Eve party, like Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy, Travis Scott. But, the K fam paid tribute to the rapper!

The Kardashian-Jenners know how to throw a party! The famous family attended Kris Jenner‘s annual Christmas Eve party, where they danced the night away to endless hits, including some Travis Scott, 25, tracks. It could’ve been the family’s way of acknowledging Kylie Jenner‘s boyfriend and reported baby daddy since he was noticeably absent on social media, from the holiday festivities. In the video [above], is a condensed, short film of the social media snaps the family took from their Christmas Eve bash. At 53 seconds, you can hear a Travis Scott song blaring in the background as Kim, Khloe and Kris all dance in the camera. Click here to see more photos from the Christmas Even party.

The momager’s yearly bash went off without a hitch in LA on December 24. The party reunited the K-sisters — Kourtney, Khloe, Kim, Kendall and even [reportedly] Kylie under one roof. However Rob Kardashian was a no show, according to reports. Kris’ mother M.J. was also in attendance. As for the other celebrity guests? — Ryan Seacrest, Randy Jackson, Christina Aguilera and her 3-year-old daughter Summer, Larsa Pippen and hairstylist Jen Atkin , Colton Dixon, songwriter Carole Bayer Sager, Kyle Richards,Larsa Pippen, hairstylist Jen Atkin, Mauricio Umansky, Colton Haynes and Jeff Latham, were all in attendance. Babyface and Toni Braxton both performed.

Although Travis and Kylie were not seen at the bash on social media, reports claim the pair — who are reportedly expecting their first child together, a baby girl — were there. If they managed to conceal their presence, it’s no surprise the couple flew under the radar. Ever since the news of Kylie’s pregnancy broke on September 22, she’s has yet to step out in public. Travis has emerged quite a few times for performances and other appearances, but he’s stayed quiet.

Both Travis and Kylie have yet to address the pregnancy reports. And, Kylie has severely downplayed her social media use since the baby news. She’s been posting old photos of herself and when she does post timely pics, they’re from the chest-up.

One pregnant Kardashian who wasn’t afraid to flaunt her growing baby bump at the Christmas Eve bash was Khloe! The Good American designer just announced on December 20, that she and boyfriend, NBA star, Tristan Thompson are expecting their first child together. Khloe also revealed this Christmas, that she is six months along, which makes her due date in March of 2018. Thompson was absent from the party because the Cavs played the Warriors on Christmas day; The Cavs lost to the Warriors, 99-92.

And, as you may know, Kim and Kanye West are expecting their third child, via surrogate. Kim has been vocal about her pregnancy struggles in the past and has revealed that her doctor has advised that it’s too dangerous for her to carry another child on her own.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie will make an announcement about her reported pregnancy soon?