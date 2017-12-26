Kardashian’s 2017 Christmas Cards: See All 25 Of The Family’s Epic Holiday Photos

The holidays are over, but we’ve got one more present for anyone who calls themselves a fan of The Kardashians! Here to spread Christmas cheer is every, single Christmas Card from Hollywood’s hottest family! Khloe’s pregnant! Penelope is adorable! And Kylie, well…

Yeah, yeah we know — Kylie Jenner is missing! We know, we’re not happy about it either. You think you were the only one sitting around on Christmas Day waiting for the baby bump pic to drop. Well, think again! But, can’t sit around crying around missing Jenners, let’s focus on the positive! This is a beautiful family portrait of the ladies and their babies. Kim and pregnant Khloe Kardashian are front and center, cradling North West and Dream Kardashian, while Saint hams it up between the ladies. There’s Kourtney, mom of 3, looking an insanely good as always, are her little ones run the show. And least us not forget the most awesome grandmas in the game, MJ and Kris Jenner. Everyone just looks so fab!

Of course, Kylie isn’t the only one missing from this year’s card: all hubbies, daddies and boyfriends were clearly uninvited. No sight of Scott Disick, Kanye West or any of the other men in the Kardashian/Jenner life. But all is good — the fellas were front and center at the Kardashian Christmas Eve party, bringing in the holiday as only this family can! Khloe cradled her bump in a gorgeous jumpsuit, while Kim took selfies with Scott, her kiddies and, hey look, it’s Christina Aguilera! A good time was clearly had by all for the holidays! Oh yeah, and Kylie was STILL MISSING (though reportedly she was there, despite any pictorial evidence!)

So glad to see all the girls have such a great holiday. A great way to cap off an exciting year, and an even more eventful 2018 ahead! Just think of all the babies that are going to be running around the 2018 card! The next generation is GROWING!

