Diamonds are no longer Kim Kardashian’s best friend when it comes to holiday gifts. We’ve got her favorite Xmas present from Kanye West that is worth major big bucks!

Cha-ching! Kim Kardashian, 37, just became even richer on Christmas morning thanks to some big bucks stocking stuffers from husband Kanye West, 40. On Dec. 26 the reality star showed off her favorite present from the rapper on her Instagram stories and it initially seemed like the biggest bummer of a gift. Kim shared a box containing a stuffed Mickey Mouse doll, a $60 Amazon and a $100 Netflix gift cards, some Apple headphones and plain white Adidas socks. “I’m like ‘that’s so sweet, thanks'” she told fans as she clearly was baffled by her bizarre and cheap gift from Yeezy. What an odd way to say “I love you,” and “Merry Christmas.”

Then in a second video she opened the next box and it was chock full of stock to all of the companies in the original gift! She showed off the papers revealing how she was now a shareholder in all of those corporations. We’re guessing her got her a decent amount of shares and she is already looking at a windfall in that little box. Just ONE share of Amazon is worth $1,174, while one share of all of the other companies runs between $100-$200 at current market value. Kanye likely got her hundreds if not thousands of shares, making Kim even more wealthy than she already is. See pics of the Kardashian family Christmas, here.

This really is the gift that will keep on giving as these are top tier companies whose value will keep increasing (and the stock splitting) over time. Kim wrote “Best husband ever” on the video showing the newest additions to her investment portfolio, and her voice was filled with excitement. Yeezy definitely knows his wife well, as the savvy businesswoman was so happy to get such a high end financial item for Christmas. Romantic presents like diamonds may be sparkly and fun to show off, but Kim already has plenty of expensive baubles in her jewelry collection. There’s nothing like the gift of savvy investments to make KKW a happy woman!

HollywoodLifers, would you be stoked to get thousands of dollars with of stock for Christmas? Or would you rather have something romantic like jewelry?