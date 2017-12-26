Heize Hospitalized: K-Pop Rapper Scarily Collapses After Award Show Performance

After she performed at the SBS Gayo Daejun, Heize collapsed and was rushed to the hospital. Here’s the latest on her condition.

Heize has been hospitalized after a terrifying moment at the 2017 SBS Gayo Daejun on Christmas Day. The rapper had just finished performing at the South Korea show when she scarily collapsed and had to be taken to the hospital for further medical care. She was reportedly suffering from a sore throat before the show, but decided to perform anyway. “It seems that Heize’s extremely busy schedule may have taken a toll on her health,” a spokesperson for the 26-year-old told Metro. “Based on her diagnosis at the hospital, it has been decided that she will undergo surgery.”

The exact details of Heize’s condition and what sort of surgery she’ll have to have were not made clear. However, her rep did confirm that upcoming events will have to be cancelled. “For now, her progress must be observed,” the spokesperson concluded. “And it appears that she will be unable to move forward with her plans and scheduled activities for the immediate future.” Of course, Heize’s health is most important, so her fans are understanding of the scary situation.

Heize’s terrifying ordeal comes one week after another beloved K-pop star, Jonghyun, tragically died at the age of 27 years old. Jonghyun’s exact cause of death has not been confirmed, but authorities believe he committed suicide.

Tributes for Heize have already begun pouring in on social media. “I hope that after this she will get the proper rest she needs for the remaining of 2017 and doesn’t overwork herself,” one person wrote. “Heize deserves to rest after a long year with a busy schedule.”

