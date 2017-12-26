5 Easy Ways To Improve Your Health In The New Year

New year, new you, right? Follow these five simple tips to feel so much better and slay your way into 2018!

Making some important changes to your health and happiness is much easier than you may think. Ask anyone what their New Year’s Resolution is, and they’ll probably say “lose weight,” or “be healthier.” A lot of times, people fail to live out their resolutions within months — or even weeks — of promising to change. That may be because they’re taking on too much at once and expecting to not be overwhelmed! By starting small with these tips, you’re setting yourself up for success.

1. For the love of god, drink more water: you’ve heard it from your doctor, your mother, your father, and all of your friends — you need to drink a sufficient amount of water every day! Water is essential for hydration and the health of all your organs. After all, adult humans are around 60% water themselves. Now, the old adage that you must drink eight glasses a day is actually a guideline, but still try to aim for that. The goal is to replace the fluids you’ve lost during the day, whether its from peeing, sweating, or even breathing.

Not only will you feel great, but you’ll look like a million bucks, too. Drinking more water = clearer skin! The skin contains water, and dehydration makes it look dry and cracked. More water means a smoother, more supple complexion. Drink up!

2. Get to bed and stay there: sufficient sleep is essential for our physical and mental health. While the amount of sleep a person needs is varied, the CDC recommends that adults get seven to nine hours of sleep every night. You know how awful you feel after pulling an all-nighter? That’s not just panic from knowing you’re probably getting a C+ on your project. Sleep deprivation is a real and dangerous thing! If you have troubling sleeping, there are easy ways to help that in 2018 — like avoiding playing on your phone or tablet right before bed, wearing a cute sleep mask and ear plugs to block the outside world, or even investing in a white noise machine to make it feel like you’re drifting asleep in a rainforest (if that’s your jam).

3. Find exercise that you actually want to do: like it or not, you really have to exercise. If getting to the gym always feels like torture, you’re never going to want to get off the couch. Try to remember that the benefits outweigh the cons. It’s like going to the dentist: before and during might suck, but afterward you’ll feel amazing! The trick here is to find something that you love, that also makes you move. While it’s still winter, what about ice skating? It’s a fun activity you can do as a group that seriously works your legs and core. Or get moving with an exercise-related video game or app! Remember Dance Dance Revolution? Your girl here once lost 10 pounds this incredibly nerdy way.

4. Suck it up and eat healthy, please: this isn’t fun, especially after a holiday season that leaves you roughly 75% pie. But it can be easy, swearsies! The boring tips you’ve heard for years are all true, sorry. Eat a filling breakfast and avoid the delicious-but-terrible snacks in your office by keeping your own stash of healthy options in your desk. Try nuts, fruit, or snack bars. Make sure to incorporate filling proteins and greens into your lunch and dinner — but not too much. If you’re eating meat, make sure it’s a portion about the size of the palm of your hand. And don’t deprive yourself! If you want to eat ice cream, eat it, but keep everything in proportion. You’re gonna do great!

5. Find what makes you happy: mental health is equally important as physical, and we need to start recognizing that! If you’re feeling stressed, overwhelmed, or depressed, it’s time to address it. Take some time for yourself out of your day, whether it’s by watching your favorite show, reading a book, doing your makeup, taking a relaxing bath, or just taking a walk around the block to get a coffee. You are valuable and worthy. You’re getting healthy this year because you rock!

HollywoodLifers, what are your new years resolutions for 2018? Let us know!