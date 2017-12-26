Chrissy Teigen’s Pregnancy Cleavage Is Out Of Control In Low-Cut Tank For Christmas

Chrissy Teigen is glowing during her second pregnancy and her latest photos prove she’s one hot momma! The model put her cleavage on display while cooking over the holiday!

Chrissy Teigen, 32, has never looked better during her second pregnancy! While preparing her Christmas day meal, the model put her pregnancy cleavage on display in a black tank top. In a series of photos videos on Snapchat Chrissy managed to ice a cake without giving viewers too much to look at. Chrissy playfully pulled up her tank top in one video as she was afraid she had spilled too much cleavage. Check out more photos, below!

Chrissy, her husband, John Legend, 38, and their daughter, Luna Simone, [20-months] all celebrated Christmas in an undisclosed desert location. Chrissy — who is expecting her second child in 2018 — shared outdoor photos of her adorable family. Luna was dressed in a red, oversized Christmas sweater, while John donned a sweater with palm trees on it; and Chrissy wore a black coat, concealing her growing bas bump.

She even let fans in on what her family would be eating on Christmas day. “Merry Christmas!!” she wrote on Twitter. “Tonight’s menu, Tyler Florence’s beef wellington, my creamy onions, roasted carrots, balsamic bacon brussels, garlic smashed potatoes, honey butter rolls and Nigella Lawson’s INSANE cider and 5-spice bundt cake with salty caramel sauce!”

Speaking of Christmas, Chrissy and John’s little one, Luna, was showered with fun gifts. And, it looks like Luna may take after her food-obsessed momma, who is also working on her second cookbook. Luna received a toy food truck with all the bells and whistles included; food, menus, a bell and more. Chrissy also revealed that Luna was gifted with her own set of pots, plans and plates.

The Lip Sync Battle co-host and the Grammy award winner announced last month [November 2017] that they are expecting their second child. Chrissy revealed the big news in a video on Instagram, where Chrissy asked, “Luna, what’s in here?” as her daughter pointed at her mom’s stomach. Luna told the world there was a “baby” inside her mommy’s tummy. The sex of their second child is unknown at this time.

Chrissy has been candid about her journey to motherhood, revealing that in February 2016 she and John chose to plant a female embryo amidst in vitro fertilization, which resulted in Luna. Chrissy also opened up about her experience with postpartum depression after the birth of Luna. However, she and John are looking forward to expanding their family.

