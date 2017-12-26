Blake Griffin Fighting For Legal Paternity Of His 2 Kids: Did Kendall Jenner Inspire His Decision?

Blake Griffin is embroiled in a nasty custody battle with his ex-fiancee, Brynn Cameron, over their 2 kids, according to a report. And, is Kendall Jenner at the center of it?

Blake Griffin, 28, reportedly filed for legal paternity of his two children, Ford, 4, and Finley, 1 — The kids he shares with his ex-fiancée, former USC basketball player, Brynn Cameron. The Los Angeles Clippers star filed the papers — which is the first action to determining legal custody of a child — right after he began dating Kendall Jenner, 22, according to The Blast. Griffin and Cameron reportedly split in July 2017. However, she was said to have been living in his home with their children after the split; that is until he began dating Jenner in August 2017.

Cameron, on the other hand, also reportedly filed her own legal docs against Griffin. According to the site, she responded to his paternity filing with docs seeking joint custody [their original agreement], but also requesting to establish child support based on Griffin’s annual salary. And, that’s where things get interesting, because Griffin just signed a $173 million contract with the LA Clippers, which, according to reports, does not even include endorsement deals. Griffin is currently sidelined due to an injury he sustained weeks ago when the Clippers beat the Lakers, 120-115. Griffin suffered a medial collateral ligament sprain to his left knee and is expected to be out for a few more weeks.

Cameron reportedly feels that Griffin walked out on his family to pursue a high profile relationship with a star, being Jenner. Now, she intends to make sure Griffin doesn’t neglect his other family, as reported by the site.

Kendall and Blake were first romantically linked in the beginning of August 2017, when they were spotted together at Avenue Nightclub in LA. However, they kept their night out under wraps, as they fled the Hollywood hotspot solo. Since they were first spotted together, Kendall and Blake have been spending a lot of time together. She’s jetted off to his games and they’ve been seen on numerous outings together. The pair even spent her 22nd birthday together in LA, where Kendall had an intimate celebration with friends and family at the taco bar, Petite Taqueria.

Griffin, Cameron and Jenner have yet to address the reports.

