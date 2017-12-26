Did Chloe Moretz & Brooklyn Beckham Get Engaged? The Photo Fans Are Freaking Over

Did a pre-Christmas proposal happen right under the noses of curious fans? Brooklyn Beckham and Chloe Moretz’s most recent photo has fans thinking he popped the question! You have to see this…

Chloe Moretz, 20, and Brooklyn Beckham, 18, have fans in a tizzy! On December 23, Chloe took to Instagram to post a sweet selfie of her with Brooklyn. The photo seemed to be just another snap of the couple, who is known for their PDA photos. However, their matching rings on those fingers made fans go wild with engagement inquiries. Not to mention, the rings were customized with their initials engraved into the hardware — Hers with a “B” and his with a “C.”

Adding more fuel to the speculation was the way Chloe and Brooklyn posed in the mysterious snap. Their hands are up to their mouths in the photo, signaling a “shh” gesture, which left fans in complete awe, with many questions — What secret are they keeping? Are they engaged? Why the mysterious pose? See the suspicious photo, below.

Another reason fans believe Chloe and Brooklyn may be engaged? — Just two days before the actress posted the mysterious ring photo, she posted a black and white photo of Brooklyn with a sweet smirk on his face. The photo was taken as if she was standing in front of him, with the caption, “I will.” — “You will what, Chloe?” fans wrote in the comments. The photo, along with the ring snap, prompted fans to believe she had accepted a proposal and later showed off their rings. However, Chloe and Brooklyn have not confirmed an engagement, or addressed the photos. And, let’s not forget, they’re a bit young; Therefore, maybe the pair exchanged promise rings.

Chloe and Brooklyn have been on and off for years, with their romance beginning in 2014. They dated for nearly a year-straight before they quietly split in the summer of 2016. However, the couple were spotted at a party in August 2017 and began flirting on Instagram, dropping subtle hints they rekindled their romance. Finally Chloe and Brooklyn confirmed they were back together in September 2017 when they both posted photos of each other with Brooklyn writing, “Thinking of this one xx.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Chloe and Brooklyn are engaged?