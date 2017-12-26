Matt Lauer & Annette Roque: She Still Wants A Divorce After Holiday Reunion

Even though Matt Lauer and Annette Roque spent Christmas weekend together, her plans to file for divorce from the disgraced journalist are still on. Here’s why she’s waiting.

Matt Lauer’s days as a married man are dwindling — because HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that his wife, Annette Roque, is definitely planning on filing for divorce. “Annette is just putting on an act right now for the sake of the children and to get them through the holidays,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “After that, as she’s made clear to Matt, she wants a divorce. Matt and Annette’s marriage has been all but over for years now, but they stayed together for the kids…and for convenience.”

The estranged couple put on a brave face for their kids over the weekend and were photographed at the Bright Side Farm in the Hamptons with their daughter on Dec. 23. As she has been for weeks now, Annette was without her wedding ring. There were not photos of the two interacting, and Matt left separately from his wife and daughter, but there’s no mistaking that they were on the grounds at the same time. Although there have been rumors of strain on Matt and Annette’s marriage for years, things intensified majorly last month when he was fired from his job on the Today Show after accusations of sexual harassment.

Women have since come forward to accuse Matt of inappropriate behavior, and some even alleged that he cheated on his wife with them. “Annette has wanted out of the marriage for ages,” our insider adds. “And the harassment scandal has proved to be the tipping point that she needed to pull the trigger.” It looks like 2018 will be off to just as bad of a start for Matt as the end of 2017!

