Erica Garner: 5 Things To Know About Black Lives Matter Activist Who’s In Critical Condition

Twitter is praying for Erica Garner, who suffered a heart attack on Dec. 23 and is in grave condition. Here’s everything to know about the inspirational activist.

1. Erica Garner is in the hospital and not doing well. The family of Erica Garner confirmed that she suffered a heart attack on Dec. 23 and her condition has not improved. As of Christmas Day, Erica is unable to breathe on her own, and remains in a coma on life support. She first suffered cardiac arrest a few months ago, and doctors discovered she had an enlarged heart. She was not aware of this condition beforehand. This instance of cardiac arrest was brought on by an asthma attack, according to Erica’s mother. The family admitted that Erica is “not doing well” to the Daily News.

2. Her father is Eric Garner. Erica’s father, Eric Garner, made headlines in 2014 when he died after being put in a chokehold by an NYPD officer, Daniel Pantaleo, while he was arresting getting arrested. It was concluded by the medical examiner that Eric died from a combination of the chokehold, compression of his chest and poor health. The NYPD prohibits use of chokeholds, but in Dec. 2014, the grand jury decided not to indict Pantaleo, which sparked an outcry of protests against police brutality. The U.S. Department of Justice conducted a separate investigation. In July 2015, the case was settled out of court and the city of New York paid Eric’s family $5.9 million.

3. She became an activist after her father’s death. The death of Eric Garner inspired Erica, his eldest daughter, to become vocal about the Black Lives Matter movement. She spent the years after his death attending rallies and leading protests in his honor.

4. She is a mother. Erica has two kids — an eight-year-old daughter and a four-month-old son, named Eric, after her father. Her family told the Daily News that the second pregnancy put a strain on her heart, which was already enlarged.

5. Her family is remaining hopeful. Despite Erica being in critical condition, her family is remaining hopeful for a Christmas miracle. “I pray she makes it,” her sister said. “She has two little ones to live for.”

HollywoodLifers, leave your thoughts for Erica in the comments section below.