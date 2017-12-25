Royalty Brown Proves She’s Inherited Her Dad’s Killer Dance Moves In Adorable Xmas Day Video

Cuteness alert! Chris Brown’s daughter, Royalty, danced up a storm on Christmas morning — she takes right after her dad! Watch her here.

Chris Brown’s daughter, Royalty Brown, is literally his mini-me! The toddler had a great time on Christmas morning, and she showed off how much fun she was having by showing off her dance moves in a video posted to Instagram. In the video, Royalty wears a red ‘Merry Christmas’ sweater and breaks it down in front of the mirror while music plays in the background. She’s still young, but she’s definitely showing potential to be a an entertainer like her dad one day. It’s not clear if the three-year-old actually got to spend Christmas Day with her dad, but we can bet he’ll be proud of these moves!

It’s hard to believe that it’s been almost four years since the bombshell news broke that Chris had gotten a woman, Nia Guzman, pregnant while he was dating Karrueche Tran. The pair’s adorable little girl was born in May, and although they’ve had some issues in terms of custody and child support, it’s obvious that they’re both incredibly in love with Royalty. Chris has been touring and working on music quite a bit this year, so we haven’t seen much of him and Royalty together, but he’s made a point to be there for her since her birth.

