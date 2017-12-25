Cardi B Confirms Offset Cheated On Her After iCloud Hack Reveals The Receipts

Say it ain’t so! After a hacker exposed Offset as a cheater, Cardi B confirmed that he had been unfaithful to her back in September.

Offset and Cardi B are at the center of a cheating scandal after video leaked of him with another woman. The rapper was targeted in an iCloud hack, and the hacker released alleged footage of Offset being unfaithful to his woman. Cardi herself reportedly confirmed to FameolousDaily.com that the man in the alleged video is her fiancee. She also revealed that the video was taken in September, which fans had already speculated because Offset’s outfit matched up with an ensemble he wore that month. That means the infidelity went down before Cardi and Offset were engaged.

It was not made clear if Cardi knew about her man’s infidelity before the video leaked or not. She also did not give an update on the status of her relationship with Offset. However, according to The Shade Room, Cardi and Offset are still very much together. The site also reports that she knew about the cheating before the hack, which is why she claimed she was “single” on social media in October. If that’s the case, the two were clearly able to move past the drama, as she accepted his marriage proposal on Oct. 27.

Reports also claim that Cardi started following her ex, Tommy, who recently did time in jail, on Instagram on the same day the cheating videos surfaced. On Christmas Eve, she posted various Instagram stories of herself spending time with family, while Offset was nowhere in sight. Meanwhile, Cardi herself was a victim of the iCloud hacker, as NSFW videos of the “Bodak Yellow” singer also surfaced in the leak. What a way to kick off the holidays, huh?

