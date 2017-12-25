Cardi B Confirms Relationship With Offset Is Going Strong With Raunchy Tweet After Cheating Video Leaks

Cardi B didn’t leave Offset after he cheated on her…and she made sure everyone knew she’s still his girl with one NSFW tweet!

It looks like Cardi B and Offset are going strong! Just hours after a video of the rapper with another woman went viral, Cardi took to Twitter to make it pretty clear that Offset is still her guy. “I still put the p***y on Offset,” she tweeted on Dec. 25. On Christmas Eve, Cardi confirmed to FameolouslyDaily that the video of Offset seemingly cheating on her was legit. The footage surfaced after the Migos member’s iCloud was hacked, and with the leak, a NSFW of Cardi also came out. She also took to Twitter to address that raunchy vid, and revealed she didn’t care about the clip.

“People keep posting the nude videos of me like I wasn’t a stripper before,” she tweeted, with a crying laughing emoji. “You know there’s videos of me stripping with my t***ies and ass out on YouTube already right? Anyways I know I know I got a nice body right?” Slay, girl! It appears that Cardi knew about Offset’s affair before this video came out, as she took to social media in October to claim she was “single,” then later admitted she was just overreacting. Clearly, she forgave him, as later that month, she accepted his proposal when he got down on one knee at her concert.

Right know, Cardi’s focus is clearly on the success of her new song “Bartier Cardi,” which has been getting a ton of buzz since she dropped it last week. Along with the two tweets about about the leaked videos, she also retweeted several messages from fans praising the track. Shake it off, girl!

I still put the pussy on offset 🤷🏽‍♀️Bartier Cardi — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 25, 2017

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Cardi stayed together with Offset?