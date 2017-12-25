Oakland Raiders Vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Watch The Holiday NFL Game Online

Happy Holidays! The Philadelphia Eagles close out their Christmas by taking on the Oakland Raiders at 8:30 PM ET. Football and Christmas – does it get any better than that?

The Philadelphia Eagles had their Christmas early, having clinched the NFC East weeks ago. However, they got a bit of coal in their stockings when their star quarterback, Carson Wentz, 24, went down with an ACL tear. Now, they hope to have a very Merry Christmas when they open the doors to Lincoln Financial Field to host the visiting Oakland Raiders. The City of Brotherly Love will be quite colder than California, so will the Raiders get frozen out? Or will the Eagles have a “Blue Christmas” due to “Beast Mode” and crew?

Carson suffered his season-ending injury during their 43-35 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 10. Before he was taken out of the game, Carson had thrown for 291 yards and four touchdowns. Nick Foles, 28, was tapped with the starting quarterback position, and the entire Eagle nation put their hopes on him. The Eagles haven’t been to the Super Bowl since 2005 (Super Bowl 39) and to see their star quarterback taken out right before the playoffs had hurt.

“If you’re a Philadelphian, you accept the reality that you’re living in a Road Runner cartoon,” Ray Didinger, the Pro Football Hall of Fame-recognized scribe who has been to more Eagles games than anyone, told ESPN. “You go through life looking up, waiting for the anvil to fall. And this is it. This is the anvil.” However, the Eagles should be happy they have a spot in the post-season. The Raiders are part of the disastrous AFC West. While the Kansas City Chiefs were once dominant, they’re now barely above .500 for the season. Oakland’s chances of making the post season are between slim and none.

Do you think the Eagles will make it to the Super Bowl, HollywoodLifers?