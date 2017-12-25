North & Saint West & More Celeb Kids Look So Adorable Opening Gifts On Xmas Morning — See Pics

Santa came to Hollywood and now celebrity children are opening their gifts with the rest of us! See their amazing reactions on XMas morning!



Celeb kids… they’re just like us! They watch Christmas movies, leave out cookies and milk for Santa, and can’t wait to open their holiday presents! Obviously, the West’s, Disick’s, Rossdale’s and more had a family-filled Christmas morning with matching jammies, amazing gifts and beyond! The Kar-Jenner family got an early start to Christmas morning — surprising, since they were all up late dancing the night away at Kris Jenner‘s annual Christmas Eve bash. Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian documented the Christmas morning fun on their Snapchats, showing Kourt’s three kids, Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3, joined by their cousins, Kim Kardashian’s North, 4, and Saint, 2. The crew donned matching jammies and held hands before racing towards the huge Christmas tree to open their gifts as a family. So cute! Click here to see pics of Saint, North & more celeb kids open their Christmas gifts!

Another queen of Christmas, Gwen Stefani, gave her three boys a Christmas to remember! The Voice coach showed her three kids, Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 3, ran hand-in-had, wearing lion and elf onesies, toward a hallway decked out with Christmas wrapping paper blocking the entry way to the next room. On the count of three, the boys tore down the paper and ran into a room filled with toys… and Gwen’s BF Blake Shelton filming the whole thing. The first thing the boys saw was a camouflage jeep, which the older boys pointed out was for Apollo. It’s unclear exactly what Apollo said when he figured out that was for him, but he seemed pretty pumped. We have to say that Blake was probably thrilled, himself, being a camoflage-loving country boy, himself.

Other celebrity kids showing off their Christmas treats included Busy Philipps‘ daughter, Birdie, who got a customized pair of ice skates, and LeBron James‘ daughter Zhuri who had the best reaction of all-time to her furry boots!

HollywoodLifers, what did YOU get for Christmas?!