Annette Roque & Matt Lauer appear to be sticking it out through the holidays for the sake of their family! The two were spotted in the Hamptons together over Christmas weekend!

No doubt it has been a rocky few months of Annette Roque since allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct came out against her husband and Today Show anchor Matt Lauer. While rumors swirled of their imminent divorce, the pair were spotted on Saturday, Dec. 23rd together in the Hamptons at Bright Side Farm. In the 57 degree, foggy Christmas weekend weather, Matt and Annette were photographed on the grounds of the horse training and riding facility they opened together back in 2013. Annette was ringless, as she’s been since she was spotted on Dec. 6th, on a grocery store trip in the Hamptons — where her family has been hiding out since the horrific allegations against Matt came to light. Matt, who looked solemn walking around the grounds, left ahead of his wife and daughter.

On the same day, Matt stepped out with his two sons, Jack Lauer, 16, and Thijs Lauer, 11, also in the Hamptons, and the trio laid low while spending quality father-son time together. Annette’s father, Henri, told Daily Mail that she and Matt are on the path toward divorce. “She is not going to stay with him and work it out. They are not together trying to work it out.” She was see last week entering Latham & Watkins law firm in Manhattan, also ringless, and reportedly looking to end her 20 year marriage with the disgraced TV anchor. As HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY reported, “Matt’s wife Annette fears more accusers will come forward with sexual harassment claims against him. After everything she has been through Annette is tired, embarrassed and feels like she can’t handle anymore.” This report came just days after Matt’s latest accuser, Addie Collins Zinone, 41, came forward to reveal her consensual, yet inappropriate affair with Lauer, when she was just a 24-year-old production assistant and he was two years into his marriage with Annette.

Well, we must say it’s great that in the midst of their difficult situation, they’re spending the holiday together! HollywoodLifers, do you think Matt and Annette are going to get divorced? Let us know!