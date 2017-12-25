Lea Michele Rocks Disney Christmas Parade With Festive ‘Let It Snow’ Performance

Christmas Day is finally here, and Lea Michele got us into the spirit with a fun performance of ‘Let It Snow’ at Disney’s annual Christmas parade!

Disney got Christmas Day started with its annual Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration, which featured a performance from none other than Lea Michele! The gorgeous singer/actress took the stage in front of Cinderella’s castle to sing a rendition of “Let It Snow,” and as always, it was stunning. Lea was totally in the holiday spirit, as she rocked a sparkling silver dress for her performance, and the castle behind her was intricately decorated with wreaths, garland and other Christmas decorations. It may have been warm in Disney, but it certainly felt like Christmas with this setup!

The Disney Christmas parade was hosted by Nick Lachey and Julianne Hough, and featured other performances from stars like Fifth Harmony, Jason Derulo, Ciara and Darius Rucker, among others. It was actually taped earlier this year, and other holiday performances from these same artists aired during Disney’s Magical Holiday Celebration in November. The parade also included other special appearances, updates from characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, and special, feel-good stories to get viewers in the holiday mood.

For her November Disney Christmas performance, Lea stunned in a gold dress with festive sequins as she sang a duet with Joey McIntyre. The talented vocalists teamed up for a rendition of “Baby It’s Cold Outside,” and it was total perfection! We’ll certainly be reliving both of her holiday performances for quite some time!

