Heather Menzies Dead: ‘Sound Of Music’ Star, 68, Tragically Loses Cancer Battle On Xmas Eve

So sad! Heather Menzies, who played Louisa Von Trapp in ‘Sound of Music,’ sadly passed away on Christmas Eve.

Actress Heather Menzies sadly died at the age of 68 on Christmas Eve after her short battle with cancer. The star, best known for playing Louisa Von Trapp in the award-winning film The Sound of Music, was recently diagnosed with cancer, according to her son Ryan Urich. He told our sister-site Variety that his mom passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends. He added, “She was an actress, a ballerina and loved living her life to the fullest. She was not in any pain but, nearly four weeks after her diagnosis of terminal brain cancer, she had enough and took her last breath on this earth at 7:22 pm.” So heartbreaking.

Born in Toronto, Canada, Heather’s first on-camera gig was on a TV show titled “The Farmer’s Daughter” in 1964. At the age of 15, she played the role of Louisa Von Trapp, the third oldest of the seven Von Trapp children, in The Sound Of Music. The role would define her career, as the film went on to be a box-office hit and win five Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Heather’s other film and TV credits include Logan’s Run, Piranha, Vega$ and Endangered Species.

Heather married actor Robert Urich in 1975, and together they adopted three children: Ryan, Emily, and Allison. Robert was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in July 1996 that attacks soft tissue. He died in 2002 and Heather dedicated the rest of her life to working with cancer patients and creating the Robert Urich Foundation to raise money for cancer research.

Last year, the oldest Von Trapp child, Charmian Carr, who played Liesl Von Trapp, also died at the age of 73.

