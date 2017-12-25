Sleigh all day! Fifth Harmony absolutely crushed their festive performance of ‘Sleigh Ride’ at Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration!

Fifth Harmony is taking us on a one-horse open sleigh with their performance of ‘Sleigh Ride’ at Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration special, part of ABC’s Christmas Day programming! Performing from Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando Florida, Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui sang the holiday classic. If you weren’t already in the holiday spirit, that performance definitely did it! Watch Disney Parks’ Magical Christmas Celebration here!

Dressed in festive white and red, the ladies performed the Christmas classic and totally, well, sleighed! Ally Brooke shared with Disney what an honor it was to perform at the parade, since she grew up watching! “We’re so excited to be able to sing, and be a part of it, and have a lot of fun and bring a lot of color!” She said. Well, they definitely delivered and got us all in the holiday spirit!

The celebrity, fun-filled showcase hosted by Julianne Hough and Nick Lachey saw a number of holiday favorites, with other performances by Lea Michele, Ciara, and Jason Derulo. Of course there’s no where more magical than Disney, and on the most magical day of the year, Christmas, they go all-out! Like the princess she is, Descendants 2 star Sofia Carson will perform on the Cinderella Castle, and host Nick Lachey will join his band 98 Degrees for their new, original holiday jam, “Season of Love,” from “Let It Snow,” their first full-length Christmas album in 18 years! Fifth Harmony was certainly a highlight of the program and there’s so much more to come!

5H has been on a roll, traveling all over the country for a number of Jingle Balls, and are no prepping to go overseas to tour in Asia! Whoa!

