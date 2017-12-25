Eva Longoria, 42, Debuts Baby Bump During Christmas Celebration With Olivia Munn — 1st Pic

We couldn’t be happier for Eva Longoria, who is expecting her first child! The actress debuted her growing bump while celebrating XMas with her bestie Olivia Munn!

Eva Longoria is rockin’ around the Christmas tree, baby bump in tow! The 42-year-old actress recently confirmed her pregnancy, but was yet to debut a full-on baby bump pic, until her friend Olivia Munn did it for her on Christmas Day! The pair were in Miami celebrating the holiday with other girlfriends Serena Williams and Gabrielle Union, when Olivia posted a photo of she and Eva holding drinks, covered by Christmas Emojis. In the Instagram, Eva’s bump is on full display in a tight workout top. The ladies are makeup free and casual in the picture, standing over a tray of tacos! Olivia captioned the cute photo, “Christmas in Miami. When friends become family.” Aw!

Just the night before, Olivia shared a pic of the quad hanging out, also make-up and care free! “#MiamiNights with three amazing girlfriends,” she posted on Christmas Eve. Eva also shared a shot of Miami Beach, just showing the sun and the sand to wish her followers a Merry Christmas! “Merry Christmas everyone! May your heart and home always be filled with love,” the former Desperate Housewives actress wrote. She was also joined by her husband, Jose Baston, in Miami, and the two were spotted on a boat ride earlier in the weekend. The two, who have been married since 2016, are expecting their first child together, which was only recently confirmed by a rep on December 19th. While this is Eva’s first child ever, she’s had tons of practice as a stepmom to Jose’s three kids!

One of Eva’s friends told People, “Eva is such a caring and motherly person already. She’s always looking out for those around her and going out of her way to help people. She comes from the most nurturing family and can’t wait to pass that along to her baby.” There’s no doubt she’ll be a great mom… much unlike her Desperate Housewives character…. While Eva has yet to address the pregnancy on her own social media, there’s no denying a bun is in the oven!

