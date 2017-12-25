Christmas 2017: See Kim Kardashian & More Celebs Getting Festive & Celebrating

While you’re getting ready to eat, drink and be merry, check out how your favorite celebrities are celebrating Christmas this year!

Christmas 2017 is here! Stars love showing off their holiday photos on social media, and we’ve rounded up the pics of celebrities celebrating Christmas this year in the gallery above. The Kardashian family kicked off the celebrations on Christmas Eve, as always, and Kim Kardashian seemed to spend a lot of time with Christina Aguilera at the family party. The reality star and singer posed for selfies together and (obviously) posted them to social media. Meanwhile, Kim’s sister, Kendall Jenner, dressed up in Santa gear for an Instagram pic and posed in front of a Christmas tree.

Reese Witherspoon shared adorable family photos from her Christmas celebration, including a sweet pic of herself with look-alike daughter, Ava Phillippe. For Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, Christmas 2017 took place in Miami, and they had no shame in showing off their sun-soaked holiday! Nina Dobrev had a white Christmas this year, and showed it off by taking a pic with her pup in the snow. From posing in front of the Christmas tree, to wearing holiday-inspired outfits and hanging with Santa, tons of celebs shared pics from their Christmas celebrations.

