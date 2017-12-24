President Donald Trump’s daughter Tiffany Trump put her incredible legs on display while celebrating the holidays with family in Palm Beach, Florida!

Let’s face it, Tiffany Trump, 24, knows how to highlight her amazing legs! The stunning 24-year-old took a break from studying law at Georgetown University to join her enormous family at her father President Donald Trump‘s, 71, Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. That’s when she was spied rocking a short black jumpsuit that effortlessly showcased her incredible stems! She’s brainy and stunning — clearly Tiffany is the whole package! HEAD RIGHT HERE TO SEE THE PICS.

Before joining the Trump clan in Florida, Tiffany got together with her mother Marla Maples , 54, in New York City to celebrate the holidays on Dec. 22! Marla shared an adorable snap of herself and her daughter exchanging gifts and we’re loving it! “Sweet and cozy pre-Christmas moments with my girl,” the former actress captioned the touching image! So sweet! And, just in case you didn’t know they were related, Tiffany and Marla wore matching outfits for the early holiday gathering! Both wore cream sweaters and grey slacks! Head here for tons more images of Tiffany!

Tiffany’s trip to Mar-a-Lago isn’t the first time she’s put her amazing legs on display since her father took office. At the ceremony for the White House Christmas tree lighting on Nov. 30, she opted for a mini skirt under a heavy coat, giving attendees an eye-full of her slender pins. Whether it’s hot or cold, Tiffany knows how to celebrate the holidays — with loads of leg!

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think of Tiffany’s Christmas attire? Loving her fashion sense as much as us? Share your thoughts and reactions in the comments section below!