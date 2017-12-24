‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Magro-Ortiz Expecting First Child With Girlfriend

‘Jersey Shore’ star Ronnie Magro-Ortiz is going to be a father! The hunky reality star’s girlfriend is pregnant with their first child and he’s getting ready to take on the most important role of his life. Get the details here!

Daddy-to-be alert! Ronnie Magro-Ortiz, 32, is getting ready to welcome his first child after announcing that his girlfriend, Jen Harley, is pregnant, according to an exclusive report by US Weekly. The Jersey Shore alum revealed that Jen is happily six months along and they are expecting a baby girl! “Every guy wants a boy,” he told the publication. Since he grew up with sisters, he’s “used to being around girls” and is ready to take care of his own when she enters the world. Jen is the mother to an 11-year-old son so this will be the first girl for her too. See photos of Ronnie and Jen here!

While Ronnie gets ready and starts preparing for his bundle of joy, he can always turn to some of his former Jersey Shore co-stars for advice. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, 30, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, 34, and Jenni “JWoww” Farley, 31, are all parents now and Ronnie admitted that he’s been referencing to how they’re raising their children. “They all went through different experiences, which is great,” he said.

Before the happy baby news, Ronnie and Jen started dating in early 2017 after his highly publicized relationship with his Famously Single co-star Malika Haqq, 34, ended in Feb. They were first spotted publicly together when Ronnie made headlines for cutting his hand on glass in a Las Vegas club in July. The couple were hanging out at the club when a fight broke out near them. They have posted cute photos of each other on their Instagram accounts and appear to be very much in love.

Congratulations to Ronnie and Jen!

HollywoodLifers, extend your Congratulations to Ronnie and his girlfriend in the comments below!