Kourtney Kardashian’s Warning To Pregnant Kylie Jenner: Cut Travis Out Of Your Life

Take it from the sister who knows! Kourtney is hoping to talk some sense into Kylie before her baby’s born, HollywoodLife has learned.

Kylie Jenner, 20, needs to get rid of Travis Scott, 25, before it’s too late, according to her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, 38. “Kylie’s family doesn’t know what to do to help her,” a Kardashian insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They’re all very divided over this. Kourtney is telling her to cut the guy out of her life, she says she can see the writing on the wall.” After all, Kourtney has three kids with her ex, Scott Disick, 34, and we all know how that turned out.

However, Kylie has another sister, Kim Kardashian, who doesn’t necessarily agree. Our insider shared, “But Kim’s not so sure that’s the best idea, she hates to think of Kylie raising this baby all alone.” Sadly, our family source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kylie is so torn over her relationship with Travis. “To make things worse, Kylie goes back and forth so much it’s hard to know what she’s thinking,” the insider explained. “One minute she’s saying she wants to end it with Travis and the next minute she’s planning the wedding. This should be such a happy time for her but she’s really struggling to stay positive.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think Kylie should do? Should she stick things out with Travis, or is it time to cut the cord and let him go? Comment below, let us know!